Pringles has built a chip-dispensing headset so that you can never go hungry while gaming

The gaming industry has surpassed TV and TV streaming, Film Box Office, and Digital Music industries in terms of revenue produced. The rise of the gaming industry has given rise to the popularity of gaming-centric products, like mice, keyboards, headsets, gamepads, etc. However, this latest gaming accessory isn’t something you’ve ever seen before.

Kellogg's owned chip brand Pringles recently built a prototype self-feeding gaming headset. Yes, you heard right, “self-feeding”. Some gaming sessions can get quite intensive, and a mid-session snack doesn’t hurt. But Pringles’ self-feeding headset is meant for people who want to manage their hunger without breaking.

The company 3D printed a slew of components and fitted them onto Razer gaming headset. The prototype headset is called the “Hunger Hammer”, and it is designed to feed you Pringles chip while you’re gaming. The Hunger Hammer prototype headset was created by Grey New York.

The prototype headset has a cannister in which the chips are stacked and a moveable arm that moves the chips to your mouth. However, the mechanism only works when you push a button, which defeats the purpose of it being a self-feeding handset. But it still gets the chips to your mouth handsfree, maybe something like a voice command would have been better.

Pringles describes its chip-dispensing handphones as a beta-prototype and seems more like a marketing prototype as part of a partnership with Gears 5, a third-person shooter published by Xbox Game Studios. ​​Pringles has also hired influencers like Strippin, Criken and DexBonus to play Gears 5 on Twitch wearing the headset.