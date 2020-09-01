172@29@17@247!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|poco-x3-launch-on-september-7-heres-what-to-expect-5781691.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 01, 2020 08:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Poco X3 launch on September 7: Here's what to expect

Poco X3 is likely to get powered by the newly-launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC.

Moneycontrol News

Poco X3 launch date has been confirmed by the company. The upcoming Poco smartphone, which will be launched as Poco X3 NFC in some markets, will be unveiled globally on September 7.

Poco X3 launch date

Poco X3 launch event will be hosted on September 7. The company will be hosting the Poco X3 launch via a virtual event, which would be broadcasted online at 20:00 (GMT+8) om September 7.

Poco X3 specifications (confirmed and rumoured)

Poco X3 is likely to get powered by the newly-launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC. The company has already confirmed that Poco X3 will feature a 64MP quad-camera setup on the back.

The smartphone recently arrived for FCC testing with a model number M2007J20CG. Poco X3 is also expected to pack a 5,160 mAh battery with support for 33W charging. 

Angus Kai Ho Ng, Product Marketing Manager and Global Spokesperson at Poco confirmed that Poco X3 will feature a “massive battery with a blazing fast charging speed,” that can charge the device completely in 65 minutes.

Unlike the Poco F2 Pro, the Poco X3 is expected to debut as a mid-range smartphone, closer to the Poco X2 (Review). Rumours also suggest that the smartphone will come with a 6.67-inch display and a 120Hz refresh rate. However, it remains to be seen if the Poco X3 arrives with an OLED and or an LCD.
First Published on Sep 1, 2020 08:43 am

