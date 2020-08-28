172@29@17@144!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|four-prototypes-of-poco-x3-quad-rear-cameras-teased-can-you-guess-the-real-one-5769311.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Aug 28, 2020 08:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Four prototypes of Poco X3 quad rear cameras teased, can you guess the real one?

The Poco X3 is expected to debut in the mid-range smartphone market.

Moneycontrol News

The Poco X3 is set to be unveiled as the latest addition to the Poco series and the fourth smartphone since the brand began its independent operation earlier this year.

While details about the Poco X3 are scarce, Angus Kai Ho Ng, Product Marketing Manager and Global Spokesperson at Poco, recently tweeted four possible designs for the Poco X3. In the tweet, he asked his followers to guess which of the four images is the real deal. Each image details a different camera layout on the back of the upcoming Poco X3.

The Poco X3 is expected to feature a 64 MP quad-camera setup on the back, and while the 64 MP spec might not be confirmed, all four images point to quad camera setup at the back. Additionally, none of the renders posted by the Poco executive seems to have an LED flash module.

The Poco X3 recently arrived for FCC testing (Via GSMArena) with a model number M2007J20CG. The X3 is also expected to pack 5,160mAh battery with support for 33W charging. Unlike the Poco F2 Pro, the Poco X3 is expected to debut as a mid-range smartphone, closer to the Poco X2. However, it remains to be seen if the Poco X3 arrives with a Snapdragon 700 series 5G chip and a high refresh rate OLED display.
First Published on Aug 28, 2020 08:07 pm

tags #Poco #smartphones

