Four prototypes of Poco X3 quad rear cameras teased, can you guess the real one?

The Poco X3 is set to be unveiled as the latest addition to the Poco series and the fourth smartphone since the brand began its independent operation earlier this year.



#POCOX3 NFC Camera design speculations

Which one do you think it is?

Or maybe show me what you think the camera set up looks like! Closest guess will be gifted 1 #POCOX3 sponsored by @POCOGlobal #POCOisback pic.twitter.com/buFsL6VGxa Close August 26, 2020

While details about the Poco X3 are scarce, Angus Kai Ho Ng, Product Marketing Manager and Global Spokesperson at Poco, recently tweeted four possible designs for the Poco X3. In the tweet, he asked his followers to guess which of the four images is the real deal. Each image details a different camera layout on the back of the upcoming Poco X3.

The Poco X3 is expected to feature a 64 MP quad-camera setup on the back, and while the 64 MP spec might not be confirmed, all four images point to quad camera setup at the back. Additionally, none of the renders posted by the Poco executive seems to have an LED flash module.