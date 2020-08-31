Qualcomm announces Snapdragon 732G mobile platform

Qualcomm has just dropped a new mid-range chipset tailor-made for mobile gaming. The Snapdragon 732G is designed to deliver immersive gameplay with faster and smartphone AI performance. The new chipset succeeds the Snapdragon 730G, arriving with an upgraded CPU and GPU. The Snapdragon 732G is designed for LTE smartphones and doesn’t support 5G.

Kedar Kondap, Vice-President of product management, Qualcomm Technologies, said, "Snapdragon 732G will deliver a powerful gaming experience, sophisticated on-device AI, and superior performance. We're excited to work with POCO on its new smartphone powered by the enhanced Snapdragon 732G globally."

The Snapdragon 732G has boosted the clock speed of the Prime Core up to 2.3 GHz. For comparison, the Prime Core on the Snapdragon 730G has a clock speed of up to 2.2 GHz. The Snapdragon 732G opts for the Adreno 618 GPU.

The chipset features Qualcomm's 4th Generation AI Engine, which is twice as powerful as previous generations. The Snapdragon 732G's X15 LTE modem offers excellent LTE download and uploads speeds as well as remarkable Wi-Fi performance.

Manmohan Chandolu, General Manager, Poco India, said, "Since inception, POCO has been all about listening to user feedback and delivering exactly what they need. We're thrilled to be working once again with Qualcomm Technologies to bring a sophisticated user experience for our users with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G Mobile Platform. We're hoping all our fans, especially the gaming community, appreciate the offering."