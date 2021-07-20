Poco X3 GT launch date confirmed for July 28, could be a rebranded Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G

Poco is gearing up to launch a couple of smartphones this month. After the long-awaited launch of the Poco F3 GT in India, the brand will be launching yet another 5G smartphone in the form of the Poco X3 GT. The Poco X3 GT is coming to Malaysia on July 28 (Confirmed via MySmartPrice).

The launch event for the Poco X3 GT will take place on July 28 at 20:00 local time or 13:30 IST. The event will take place online and be shared through the company’s social media handles. While Poco hasn’t confirmed it yet, we should see the Poco X3 GT hit international markets after its launch in Malaysia.

We will share the official streaming link as soon as it is made available. According to previous reports, the Poco X3 GT will be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G that was unveiled in China earlier this year. If the Poco X3 GT is indeed the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G, then the specs of the device are already well known.

Poco X3 GT Expected Specs

The Poco X3 GT will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone will feature a 6.6-inch FHD+ IPS panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. It will opt for a 5,000 mAh battery with 67W fast-charging support.

For optics, the X3 GT gets a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2 MP macro unit. On the front, there’s a 16 MP selfie camera. The Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G featured a starting price of CNY 1,599 (Roughly Rs 18,200) in China, although the Poco X3 GT may get a higher price tag in Malaysia.