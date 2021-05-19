MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Poco M3 Pro 5G launched with MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 90Hz display, 5,000 mAh battery

The Poco M3 Pro 5G’s price is set at EUR 179 (roughly Rs 16,000) for the 4GB/64GB model, while the 6GB/128GB variant will set you back EUR 199 (roughly Rs 17,750).

Moneycontrol News
May 19, 2021 / 06:51 PM IST

Poco has officially unveiled the M3 Pro 5G globally. The Poco M3 Pro 5G is the first affordable 5G handset in Poco’s arsenal. The phone arrives with a high-refresh-rate panel, a 5G MediaTek chipset, a sizeable battery, and a triple camera setup.

Poco M3 Pro 5G Price 

The Poco M3 Pro 5G’s price is set at EUR 179 (roughly Rs 16,000) for the 4GB/64GB model, while the 6GB/128GB variant will set you back EUR 199 (roughly Rs 17,750). However, Poco has announced early bird prices of EUR 159 (4GB/64) and EUR 179 (6GB/128GB).

The Poco M3 Pro 5G will go on sale in Europe from May 20 through Amazon, POCO’s website, AliExpress, and Goboo. However, there is no word on the availability of the device in India. The Poco M3 Pro 5G is available in Poco Yellow, Power Black, and Cool Blue colour options.

Poco M3 Pro 5G Specs

Close

Related stories

The Poco M3 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM. The device also packs up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage that is expandable via a microSD card. The M3 Pro 5G sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD DotDisplay with 400 nits of typical brightness and a 90Hz refresh rate with DynamicSwitch feature.

For optics, the Poco M3 Pro features a triple-camera setup with a 48 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP macro unit, and a 2 MP depth sensor. Additionally, the dot notch on the front houses an 8 MP selfie shooter.

The Poco M3 Pro packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support, although the charger bundled in the box is 22.5W. The phone runs Android 11 with MIUI 12 on top. Connectivity options on the device will feature 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and more. The phone also comes with Hi-Res audio and a side-mounted fingerprint reader.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Poco #smartphones
first published: May 19, 2021 06:51 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Here's what it takes to become a digital coach

Future Wise | Here's what it takes to become a digital coach

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.