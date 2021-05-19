Poco M3 Pro 5G launched with MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 90Hz display, 5,000 mAh battery

Poco has officially unveiled the M3 Pro 5G globally. The Poco M3 Pro 5G is the first affordable 5G handset in Poco’s arsenal. The phone arrives with a high-refresh-rate panel, a 5G MediaTek chipset, a sizeable battery, and a triple camera setup.

Poco M3 Pro 5G Price

The Poco M3 Pro 5G’s price is set at EUR 179 (roughly Rs 16,000) for the 4GB/64GB model, while the 6GB/128GB variant will set you back EUR 199 (roughly Rs 17,750). However, Poco has announced early bird prices of EUR 159 (4GB/64) and EUR 179 (6GB/128GB).

The Poco M3 Pro 5G will go on sale in Europe from May 20 through Amazon, POCO’s website, AliExpress, and Goboo. However, there is no word on the availability of the device in India. The Poco M3 Pro 5G is available in Poco Yellow, Power Black, and Cool Blue colour options.

Poco M3 Pro 5G Specs

The Poco M3 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM. The device also packs up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage that is expandable via a microSD card. The M3 Pro 5G sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD DotDisplay with 400 nits of typical brightness and a 90Hz refresh rate with DynamicSwitch feature.

For optics, the Poco M3 Pro features a triple-camera setup with a 48 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP macro unit, and a 2 MP depth sensor. Additionally, the dot notch on the front houses an 8 MP selfie shooter.

The Poco M3 Pro packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support, although the charger bundled in the box is 22.5W. The phone runs Android 11 with MIUI 12 on top. Connectivity options on the device will feature 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and more. The phone also comes with Hi-Res audio and a side-mounted fingerprint reader.