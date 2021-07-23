Poco F3 GT launched in India; undercuts Nord 2 price by Rs 1,000: Check specs, offers

Poco F3 GT has launched in India is the company’s new smartphone under Rs 30,000. The smartphone features a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC under the hood. Poco F3 GT price in India starts at Rs 26,999. It takes on the likes of the OnePlus Nord 2, Realme X7 Max, Mi 11X, iQOO 7 and other phones under Rs 30,000 in India.

Poco F3 GT price in India

The Poco F3 GT comes in three storage options - 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB. The base 6GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 26,999. The 8GB + 128GB and 8GB. +256GB variants are priced at Rs 28,999 and Rs 30,999. It comes in two colours - Gunmetal Silver and Predator Black.

The device goes on sale starting July 26 via Flipkart. Poco has opted for a unique pricing strategy with the F3 GT. Till August 2, the three variants will be available at a discounted price of Rs 25,999, Rs 27,999 and Rs 29,999. During the second week of sale (till August 9), the price of the three variants will be set at Rs 26,499, Rs 29,499, and Rs 30,499, respectively.

Poco F3 GT specifications

The Poco F3 GT features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display. It has a 120Hz refresh rate support and comes with HDR10+ certification as well. The display supports DC Dimming and has a single hole punch cutout on the top centre.

Under the hood, the phone has a Dimensity 1200 SoC. It is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Poco F3 GT also comes with customisable shoulder buttons for a better gaming experience. The device packs a 5,065 mAh battery with 67W fast charging support.

On the back is a triple-camera setup. The phone has a 64MP primary camera and an 8MP ultrawide sensor. There is also a 2MP macro camera on the back. For selfies, it has a 16MP front camera.

The device runs Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 out of the box. It comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and AI Face Unlock.