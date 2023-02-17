Poco C55 budget smartphone to be launched in India on February 21: All you need to know

The Poco C55 will be available for purchase through Flipkart after its launch.

The Poco C55 has got an official launch date in India. The news comes less than a couple of weeks after the launch of the Poco X5 Pro in India. However, unlike the X5 Pro, the Poco C55 will fall in the affordable smartphone market.

The Poco C55 launch in India is taking place on February 21 at 12:00 noon. The Poco C55 will be available for purchase through Flipkart after its launch in the country.



Through a recent tweet, Poco confirmed the design of its upcoming budget smartphone. The short teaser video reveals a dual-camera setup on the back housed in a large camera island. Additionally, the Poco C55 appears to bare a striking resemblance to the Redmi 12C, which suggests that this could be a rebrand for the Indian market.

Redmi 12C Specifications

The Redmi 12C is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of eMMC storage. The handset runs on Android 12 with MIUI 13 on top. It packs a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 10W wired fast charging.

The Redmi 12C sports a 6.71-inch HD+ LCD panel with a waterdrop notch that houses a 5 MP selfie camera. On the back, there is a 50 MP primary sensor and a secondary depth sensor along with an LED flash module. Connectivity options include 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a micro USB port and 3.5mm jack.