you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 16, 2020 03:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PlayStation 5 UI will receive a complete design overhaul, Sony exec says

Sony PS5 Special Edition could be in the works.


Last week, we got our first official look at the design of the PlayStation 5 along with several third-party and exclusive titles as well as upcoming PS5 accessories. However, Sony did not provide information on the software front. Now, we have learnt that the PlayStation 5 will have a complete UI overhaul.

The information comes courtesy of Matt MacLaurin, Sony’s VP of OX design for PlayStation. In a LinkedIn post, MacLaurin wrote that his team is working on a “100 percent overhaul of the PS4 UI and some very different new concepts.”

The Verge picked up his post just before it was deleted, in which MacLaurin said, “As it’s UI it’s practical first, but it’s a whole new visual language and a complete rearchitecting of the user interface.” Not much information was given out, other than the fact that the new UI would be pragmatic and based on a new visual language.

Close

Also Read: From Horizon Forbidden West to Hitman III: Here are the 10 best PlayStation 5 Games

related news

According to MacLaurin, the major focus is speed, “Most important is experience goals measured in milliseconds across the entire UI”. This makes sense given the speed of the custom SSD on the PS5, which is said to make loading screens a thing of the past. Sony added in a brief teaser of the new OS during the PS5 games reveal event.

In response to questions about the home screen interface, MacLaurin replied “maybe”, but did not reveal any specifics about the PlayStation 5’s operating system. He also replied “maybe” in response to a question that enquired about a black version of the PS5. So, we could get a Special Edition PlayStation 5 alongside the standard and Digital Edition.

Sony PlayStation 5 vs Microsoft Xbox Series X: Here's how the Sultans of console gaming compare

First Published on Jun 16, 2020 03:35 pm

tags #gaming #PlayStation #Sony

