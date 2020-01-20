Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020: PM Modi to interact with 2,000 students today

Prime Minister Narender Modi will be interacting with 2,000 students at the ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020’ annual event on January 20. PM Modi will have ‘extensive discussions and insightful conversations on a wide range of subjects’ with students as they prepare for the upcoming board exams.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020 live-stream details

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020 is scheduled to begin at 11 am on January 20. The event is being organised at the Talkatora Indoor Stadium in Delhi. Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020 will be telecast on DD National. For online viewers, people can watch the program live on the official Narendra Modi YouTube channel:



11 AM, 20th January...

Inviting you all to join ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020’! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 19, 2020

“We will once again have extensive discussions and insightful conversations on a wide range of subjects relating to examinations, especially how to remain happy as well as stress free during exam season. Inviting you all to join ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020’!,” the PM tweeted.

As many as 2,000 students and teachers will attend the event, of which 1,050 students have been selected through an essay competition. “In the run up to ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020’, lakhs of students, parents and teachers shared their inputs and suggestions. These are extremely valuable, giving insights into the pressing issues when it comes to exam preparation, the exam itself and the time after examinations,” said PM Modi.

Students have been shortlisted to ask questions to the prime minister based on essays written on five subjects — Gratitude is Great, Your Future Depends on Your Aspirations, Examining Exams, Our Duties, Your Take, and Balance is Beneficial.

“Discussion on exams, @examwarriors and the ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ are a part of an endeavour to support our dynamic students and assure them that we are all with them as they prepare for their exams,” the PM added.