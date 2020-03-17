PAN-Aadhaar linking: Here's how to check if your PAN is linked with Aadhaar or not

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has made it mandatory for Indian citizens to link their Permanent Account Number (PAN) with Aadhaar. As per the latest directive, the new deadline to link PAN with Aadhaar is March 31, 2020.

Users failing to link Aadhaar card with PAN will no longer be able to conduct financial transactions as their PAN would become inoperative.



You can check PAN-Aadhaar linking status on the Income Tax India website.



Enter your PAN and Aadhaar Number and click on ‘View Link Aadhaar Status’



If your PAN and Aadhaar number are linked, you will get the message as ‘Your PAN is linked to Aadhaar number XXXX XXXX XXXX’. The confirmation message will display the last four digits of your Aadhaar number.

