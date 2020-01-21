Oppo to launch Reno 3 Pro in February with the world's first 44MP dual front camera setup

Reno 3 Pro will have some tweaks in design and internals from the Chinese variant.
Oppo Reno 3 series was launched in December 2019 in China. The smartphone is expected to launch in Q1 2020 in India. A new report suggests that Reno 3 Pro would launch in India during the third week of February.
The Reno 3 Pro will have some tweaks made to its design and internals from the Chinese variant. According to 91Mobiles, Reno 3 Pro will feature a dual punch-hole camera featuring a 44MP primary sensor. The Reno 3 Pro-China variant features a single 32MP front camera.
The details about the second sensor are currently unknown. We speculate that the Reno 3 Pro will have a 44MP + 2MP front camera setup housed inside the punch-hole on the top-left corner.
The other possible change on the Reno 3 Pro launching in India would be the processor. According to the report, Reno 3 Pro ‘could’ feature a different chipset rather than the 5G-capable Snapdragon 765G. Its successor, the Reno2 (Review) features a Snapdragon 730G, so we can expect the Reno 3 Pro to feature the upgraded Snapdragon 765G.
Other specifications of the Reno 3 Pro are expected to be the same. Reno 3 Pro features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The screen comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner, HDR10+ support, and a 92.1 percent screen-to-body ratio. Reno 3 Pro’s display is claimed to support a peak brightness up to 1,100 nits.
Under the hood, Reno 3 Pro 5G gets powered by a 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor with a built-in 5G modem, paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB UFS 2.1 internal storage.
For optics, there are four camera sensors on the back with a 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor with OIS. The other three lenses feature a 13MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom, an 8MP ultra-wide lens that doubles up as a macro lens, and a 2MP monochrome sensor.Reno 3 Pro boots on Android 10-based Color OS 7 out-of-the-box. The smartphone comes in four colour options — Moonlight Black, Sunrise, Night Sky Blue and Misty White.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.