Last Updated : Jan 21, 2020 05:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Oppo to launch Reno 3 Pro in February with the world's first 44MP dual front camera setup

Reno 3 Pro will have some tweaks in design and internals from the Chinese variant.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Oppo Reno 3 series was launched in December 2019 in China. The smartphone is expected to launch in Q1 2020 in India. A new report suggests that Reno 3 Pro would launch in India during the third week of February. 

The Reno 3 Pro will have some tweaks made to its design and internals from the Chinese variant. According to 91Mobiles, Reno 3 Pro will feature a dual punch-hole camera featuring a 44MP primary sensor. The Reno 3 Pro-China variant features a single 32MP front camera.

The details about the second sensor are currently unknown. We speculate that the Reno 3 Pro will have a 44MP + 2MP front camera setup housed inside the punch-hole on the top-left corner.

The other possible change on the Reno 3 Pro launching in India would be the processor. According to the report, Reno 3 Pro ‘could’ feature a different chipset rather than the 5G-capable Snapdragon 765G. Its successor, the Reno2 (Review) features a Snapdragon 730G, so we can expect the Reno 3 Pro to feature the upgraded Snapdragon 765G.

Other specifications of the Reno 3 Pro are expected to be the same. Reno 3 Pro features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The screen comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner, HDR10+ support, and a 92.1 percent screen-to-body ratio. Reno 3 Pro’s display is claimed to support a peak brightness up to 1,100 nits.

Under the hood, Reno 3 Pro 5G gets powered by a 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor with a built-in 5G modem, paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB UFS 2.1 internal storage. 

For optics, there are four camera sensors on the back with a 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor with OIS. The other three lenses feature a 13MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom, an 8MP ultra-wide lens that doubles up as a macro lens, and a 2MP monochrome sensor.

Reno 3 Pro boots on Android 10-based Color OS 7 out-of-the-box. The smartphone comes in four colour options — Moonlight Black, Sunrise, Night Sky Blue and Misty White.

First Published on Jan 21, 2020 05:43 pm

