Oppo Reno4 and Reno4 Pro launched with 48MP triple cameras, Snapdragon 765G, 65W charging

Oppo just announced the successor to the Reno3 series in China. The Oppo Reno4 and Reno4 Pro arrived with updated cameras and a new design. Both phones in the Reno4 series are mid-range 5G handsets.

The Oppo Reno4 Pro is equipped with a Snapdragon 756G chipset with an integrated 5G modem. The Reno4 Pro sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ OLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. The screen features curved glass and a hole-punch camera cutout. The Reno4 Pro packs a 4,000 mAh battery with 65W fast wired charging - SuperVOOC 2.0.

The Reno4 Pro runs on Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2 skin. The phone opts for a triple-camera setup with 48-megapixel primary sensor with optical imagestabilisation (OIS). Other camera sensors include a 13-megapixel telephoto module and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide snapper. The telephoto camera supports 5x optical zoom and 20x hybrid zoom. The hole-punch camera cutout houses a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.

The specs and design of the standard Reno4 are pretty similar to that of its Pro counterpart with a few exceptions. The phone’s screen, for instance, uses a flat panel as opposed to a curved one. In terms of the display, the standard Reno4 uses a 6.43-inch FHD+ display without the high refresh rate.

The single 32-megapixel selfie shooter is replaced with two cameras, including a 32-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The vanilla Oppo Reno4 also gets a triple camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary shooter. However, the main camera is assisted by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Additionally, the primary 48-megapixel shooter loses out on OIS.

The Oppo Reno4 packs 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of storage, while Reno4 Pro can be configured with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The Reno4 is available in blue, black, and purple, while the Reno4 Pro comes in black, green, and white colours. The Reno4 Pro also arrives in two special red and blue Reno Glow colours, which translate in a frosted glass finish on the back.The Oppo Reno4 is priced at 2,999 yuan (roughly Rs 32,100) for the base 8GB/128GB configuration, while the 8GB/256GB model costs 3,299 yuan (roughly Rs 35,300). The Reno4 Pro arrives in 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB variants, priced at 3,799 yuan (roughly Rs 40,650) and 4,299 yuan (roughly Rs 46,000), respectively. The phones will go on sale in China on June 12. However, there is no word on international availability.