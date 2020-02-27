Oppo Reno3 Pro pre-orders open ahead of March 2 launch

Pre-orders for the Oppo Reno3 Pro set to launch in India on March 2 have already begun. With its launch right around the corner, the Reno3 Pro is already among the most highly anticipated phones.

While the devices' full specification sheet is yet to be revealed, the company has released several details through teasers.

Customers pre-booking the device from particular retail stores can avail a 10 percent cashback on select cards or banks, such as HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, RBL Bank and Yes Bank. Oppo is also offering complete damage protection and other exciting pre-order offers.

Oppo has detailed several features and camera specs on the Ren3 Pro. It packs a 64 MP primary sensor on the back, along with an 8 MP ultrawide lens, a 13 MP telephoto shooter and 2 MP mono lens.

The pill-shaped notch on the front display houses a 44 MP primary camera and a 2 MP depth sensor. The front cameras can create dream-like images with Dual Lens Bokeh mode and also features an Ultra-night Selfie mode.

The Reno3 Pro will arrive in three colours – Midnight Black, Sky White and Auroral Blue. Additionally, the renders of the device suggest that the power button is on the right and volume buttons are on the left. The phone will also have an AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint reader. The phone will also run on ColorOS 7 based on Android 10.

While other details about the Oppo Reno3 Pro are yet to be unveiled, the 5G version of the device was announced in China last year. However, the device that arrives in India will only support 4G connectivity, and we can expect a 5G variant sometime in the future.

Ahead of the Reno3 Pro launch on March 2, the Reno and Reno2 series have also received some price cuts.