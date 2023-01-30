English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    Live: LIVE: Tech Mahindra Q3 Results | Management Commentary
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Oppo Reno 8T launch in India confirmed for February 3: Check expected specs, price

    Oppo Reno 8T price in India is expected to start from Rs 29,999.

    Carlsen Martin
    January 30, 2023 / 03:01 PM IST

    The Oppo Reno 8T has got an official launch date in India. The news comes less than a week after Oppo confirmed the launch of the Reno 8T in the Philippines on February 8. Now, Oppo ha confirmed the arrival of the Reno 8T, ahead of its launch in the Philippines.


    The Oppo Reno 8T India launch is taking place on February 3. Oppo recently took to Twitter to upload a teaser video for the Reno 8T’s launch in India with actor Ranbir Kapoor.


    Apart from the launch date, Oppo has also confirmed the design of the Reno 8T through an official poster. The poster reveals the Reno 8T’s triple-camera setup on the back that is housed inside two circular camera modules.