Oppo Reno 8T launch in India confirmed for February 3: Check expected specs, price

The Oppo Reno 8T has got an official launch date in India. The news comes less than a week after Oppo confirmed the launch of the Reno 8T in the Philippines on February 8. Now, Oppo ha confirmed the arrival of the Reno 8T, ahead of its launch in the Philippines.

The Oppo Reno 8T India launch is taking place on February 3. Oppo recently took to Twitter to upload a teaser video for the Reno 8T’s launch in India with actor Ranbir Kapoor.