Oppo Reno 7 Pro vs Vivo V23 Pro vs Xiaomi 11T Pro: Full specifications compared

The Oppo Reno 7 series was recently unveiled in India. The Oppo Reno 7 and Reno 7 Pro are the latest in the Reno line-up, although our focus in this comparison is on the ‘Pro’ model.

However, as impressive as it may be, let’s find out how the Oppo Reno 7 Pro stands up against two other big boys from 2022, namely, the Vivo V23 Pro and Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G.

Model Xiaomi 11T Pro Vivo V23 Pro Oppo Reno 7 Pro Chipset Snapdragon 888 MediaTek Dimensity 1200 MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Max Display 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED, 120Hz, HDR10+, Dolby Vision 6.56-inch FHD+ AMOLED, 90Hz, HDR10+ 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED, 90Hz, HDR10+ RAM 8GB / 12GB 8GB / 12GB 12GB Storage 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 128GB/256GB 256GB UFS 3.1 Rear Camera 108 MP, f/1.8 + 8 MP, f/2.2 (Ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.4 (Telephoto Macro) 108 MP, f/1.9 + 8 MP, f/2.2 (Ultrawide) +2 MP, f/2.4 (Macro) 50 MP, f/1.8 + 8 MP, f/2.2 (Ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4 (Macro) Front Camera 16 MP, f/2.5 50 MP, f/2.0 + 8 MP, f/2.3 (Ultrawide) 32 MP, f/2.4 Battery 5,000 mAh, 120W Wired Charging 4,300 mAh, 44W Wired Charging 4,500 mAh, 65W Wired Charging Software Android 11, MIUI 12.5 Android 12, Funtouch OS 12 Android 11, ColorOS 12 Starting Price Rs 39,999 Rs 38,990 Rs 39,999

What are the differences?

First off, all three phones have a unique design, although the colour change design of the Vivo V23 Pro is quite unique. Additionally, the V23 Pro also uses a curved panel on the front as opposed to the flat panels on the Oppo Reno 7 Pro and Xiaomi 11T Pro. However, the notch on the front of the V23 Pro is significantly bigger, considering it houses two cameras.

In terms of performance, the Vivo V23 Pro and Oppo Reno 7 Pro are pretty evenly matched with their MediaTek chipset. However, the Snapdragon 888 chip on the Xiaomi 11T Pro is significantly faster. Additionally, the Xiaomi 11T Pro also boasts faster LPDDR5 RAM standards. However, all three devices are capable of running games without any compromises.

When it comes to the displays of three devices, the Xiaomi 11T Pro has the best screen of any phone on the list. The screen is noticeably brighter than its competitors and is very close to flagship-grade. The Xiaomi 11T Pro also has a higher refresh rate and supports Dolby Vision. The 11T Pro’s screen is A+ certified by DisplayMate and is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus.

The Xiaomi 11T Pro (Review), Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G (Review), and the Vivo V23 Pro (Review) feature a triple-camera setup. However, the Reno 7 Pro opts for a 50 MP primary sensor as opposed to a 108 MP sensor on the Xiaomi 11T Pro and Vivo V23 Pro. In our experience, the triple-camera setup on the Xiaomi 11T Pro is the most effective of the three smartphones, followed by the Oppo Reno 7 Pro and Vivo V23 Pro.

You also have the option to record 8K videos on the Xiaomi 11T Pro. When it comes to selfies, the Oppo Reno 7 Pro and Vivo V23 Pro are pretty evenly matched and can trade blows in different areas, although the latter has the advantage of offering an ultrawide selfie camera as well.

The Xiaomi 11T Pro also has the largest battery capacity of all three devices. However, the slightly larger battery is overshadowed by the much faster 120W charging on the Xiaomi 11T Pro. The faster charging and larger battery, give the 11T Pro a significant advantage in the battery department.

Which is the best?

It is quite evident that the Xiaomi 11T Pro offers the best value for money and has the best specifications of any of the three devices on the list. Sure the Reno 7 Pro and Vivo V23 Pro are great-looking smartphones, but they don't quite live up to expectations on the inside when compared to the Xiaomi 11T Pro. In our comparison, we found that the Xiaomi 11T Pro came on top in almost every area. However, the Xiaomi 11T Pro does have a weakness in the selfie department, while the Vivo V23 Pro offers two front cameras. Additionally, the Reno 7 Pro 5G doubles the storage for a similar price.