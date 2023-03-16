Oppo Find X6 series launch date set for March 21; Oppo Pad 2 to tag along

Source: JD.com

The Oppo Find X6 series has got an official launch date in India. The line-up will include the Oppo Find X6 and Find X6 Pro. The Oppo Find X6 series is the latest flagship offering from the brand and will be the first from the company to incorporate

The Oppo Find X6 series launch date in China is set for March 21, 2023. The launch event will take place at 02:00 pm local time or 11:30 am (IST). Oppo has teased the launch of the Find X6 series on its official Weibo handle and JD.com. The Oppo Pad 2 launch will also take place simultaneously alongside the Find X6 series.

While Oppo hasn’t provided much details about the Find X6 series, the company did tease the rear camera setup on the Oppo Find X6 Pro. The teaser video on JD.com confirms that the Find X6 Pro will feature the large circular camera island that was leaked a few days ago. The triple-camera setup will consist of a telephoto lens with 6x optical zoom.

The video also showcases the night mode capabilities on the Oppo Find X6 Pro. According to previous reports, the Oppo Find X6 Pro will use a 50 MP 1-inch Sony IMX989 primary camera sensor, a 50 MP Sony IMX890 ultrawide shooter, and the 50 MP telephoto camera mentioned earlier. Additionally, the Oppo Find X6 Pro is also expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

Moreover, the Oppo Find X6 Pro will feature the custom MariSilicon X NPU, while the camera will be fine tuned in collaboration with Hasselblad. The teaser video also reveals that the Find X6 Pro will feature a soft leather back panel. The handset will run Android 13 out of the box with ColorOS 13 on top.

Apart from the Find X6 Pro, Oppo is also launching the Pad 2 on March 21. While Oppo hasn’t confirmed any details about its upcoming tablet, a page on its website does give us an in-depth look at its design. With slim bezels on the front and a single-rear camera on the back, intended for horizontal use. The design is not dissimilar to the OnePlus Pad, which is set to go on sale globally from April 2023.

