    Oppo Find N2 Flip global launch date confirmed for February 15: All you need to know

    The Oppo Find N2 Flip price is set CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs 71,200) for the base 8GB/256GB model.

    Carlsen Martin
    February 10, 2023 / 05:21 PM IST

    The Oppo Find N2 and Find N2 Flip were unveiled in China at the company’s INNO Day 2022 back in December. Now, after much speculation and rumours, Oppo has confirmed an official launch date for the Find N2 Flip outside China.


    The Oppo Find N2 Flip global launch event will take place on February 15 at 20:00 (IST). Oppo has teased the Find N2 Flip launch on its social media handles with a dedicated webpage setup. As of now there is no confirmation if the Find N2 Flip India launch will take place simultaneously, although Oppo did tease the phone on its Indian Twitter handle.


    In its release, Oppo says that the “Find N2 Flip—a culmination of five years of R&D—brings together the best in foldable technology and design to create an inflexion point in the flip phone industry.” The Oppo Find N2 Flip price is set CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs 71,200) for the base 8GB/256GB model.