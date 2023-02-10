Oppo Find N2 Flip global launch date confirmed for February 15: All you need to know

The Oppo Find N2 and Find N2 Flip were unveiled in China at the company’s INNO Day 2022 back in December. Now, after much speculation and rumours, Oppo has confirmed an official launch date for the Find N2 Flip outside China.

The Oppo Find N2 Flip global launch event will take place on February 15 at 20:00 (IST). Oppo has teased the Find N2 Flip launch on its social media handles with a dedicated webpage setup. As of now there is no confirmation if the Find N2 Flip India launch will take place simultaneously, although Oppo did tease the phone on its Indian Twitter handle.

In its release, Oppo says that the “Find N2 Flip—a culmination of five years of R&D—brings together the best in foldable technology and design to create an inflexion point in the flip phone industry.” The Oppo Find N2 Flip price is set CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs 71,200) for the base 8GB/256GB model.

Oppo Find N2 Flip Specifications

The Oppo Find N2 Flip is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Oppo’s Flip smartphone also features the MariSilicon X NPU onboard for enhanced image processing. The Oppo Find N2 Flip also boasts the largest battery capacity of any Flip smartphone at 4,300 mAh and supports 44W fast charging.

The Oppo Find N2 Flip sports a primary 6.8-inch AMOLED LTPO display with a peak brightness of 1,600 nits. The screen’s refresh rate can scale between 1Hz up to 120Hz. The panel supports HDR10+ and 97 percent DCI-P3 coverage. On the front, there’s a 3.62-inch cover OLED display with a resolution of 382 x 720 pixels and a 60Hz refresh rate.

For optics, the Find N2 Flip gets a dual-camera setup on the back co-engineered with Hasselblad a 50 MP Sony IMX890 primary sensor and an 8 MP Sony IMX355 ultrawide unit with a 112-degree FoV. The inner display has a 32 MP selfie camera on top, although the main cameras can also be used to capture selfies thanks to large cover screen. The outer display can be used as viewfinder for selfies, to check certain apps like weather, and even change some settings on the device.

The Oppo Find N2 Flip runs Android 13 based ColorOS 13 out of the box. The Find N2 Flip uses Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the outside, weighs 191 grams and measures 16mm thick when folded. The Oppo Find N2 Flip comes in Mu Zi (Purple), Ya Hei (Black), and Flowing Gold colour options.

