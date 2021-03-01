English
Oppo F19 series' India launch teased; price and specifications leaked

Oppo F19 Pro and F19 Pro+ will both come with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Moneycontrol News
March 01, 2021 / 10:20 AM IST
Oppo F19 series' India launch has been teased. The company will launch the Oppo F19 Pro and the Find 19 Pro+ in India very soon. While the official launch date is yet to be announced, Oppo F19 Pro specifications along with the Pro+ model have leaked.

The Amazon microsite reveals that the F19 series will come with a hole-punch display. It also confirms that the Oppo F19 Pro+ will come with 5G support. While the listing only confirms these two features, tipster Sudhanshu has revealed other specifications and pricing details of the two devices.

Oppo F19 series price

Oppo F19 Pro+'s price in India will be around Rs 25,000 for the 8GB + 128GB model. The Oppo F19 Pro India price will launch in India around Rs 20,000, according to the tipster.

Oppo F19 series specifications 

The tipster suggests that the Oppo F19 Pro and F19 Pro+ will come with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display. There is no word on the refresh rate support. The phone will come with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Under the hood, the Pro+ model will get powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor. It will come with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The phone will also pack a 4,500 mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. 

On the back, the phone will come with a triple-camera setup. It will have a 64MP primary sensor, coupled with an 8MP ultrawide and a 2MP depth camera. For selfies, there will be a 32MP front camera. 

The Oppo F19 Pro will come with the same 6.4-inch AMOLED display found on the Pro+ model. It will draw power from a MediaTek Helio P95 SoC with 6GB of RAM and 128GB memory. The device will pack a 4,310 mAh battery with 30W fast charging.

It will have a quad-camera setup on the back. There will be a 48MP primary camera and an 8MP ultrawide lens. The phone will also have a 2MP depth camera, and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies, the F19 Pro will come with a 16MP front camera.
