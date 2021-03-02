Oppo F19 Pro launch in India set for March 8; F19 Pro+ 5G could tag along

Oppo F19 series India launch date has been confirmed. The company will host the F19 Pro Iaunch in India on March 8. It is also expected to launch the Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G in India.

The Oppo F19 Pro launch date in India has been confirmed via a Flipkart banner on the mobile app. The banner reveals the design and features of the Oppo F19 Pro. The device will come with a flat-screen and sport a hole-punch cutout on the top-left corner. The rear panel has a silver colour finish and will sport a quad-camera setup.

Oppo F19 Pro launch is scheduled to begin at 7 pm IST on March 8.

Oppo F19 Pro specifications

As per leaked specifications, the Oppo F19 Pro will sport a 6.4-inch AMOLED display. It will draw power from a MediaTek Helio P95 SoC with 6GB of RAM and 128GB memory. The device will pack a 4,310 mAh battery with 30W fast charging.

The smartphone will come with a quad-camera setup on the back. There will be a 48MP primary camera and an 8MP ultrawide lens. The phone will also have a 2MP depth camera and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies, the F19 Pro will come with a 16MP front camera.

The Oppo F19 Pro price in India is tipped to be around Rs 20,000 in India.