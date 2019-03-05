App
Last Updated : Mar 05, 2019 11:21 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Oppo F11 Pro launch today: Specifications, expected price, all you need to know

Oppo has been promoting its 48MP rear camera aggressively and the company claims it would offer brilliant low-light photos

Whatsapp

Moneycontrol News

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo has been promoting its next smartphone aggressively before the launch event on February 5. The company would be officially launching the smartphone in India, and before the event, some specifications of the sub-Rs 30,000 phone have been revealed on the company’s website.

Oppo has been teasing the F11 Pro’s camera for quite a bit. The company has been marketing the phone’s 48MP camera at the rear and would also be going all-screen with no notch at the front. The F11 Pro would have a 3D gradient design on the back that would be available in two colours. On the front, the phone would have a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with a screen-to-body ratio of 90.9 per cent for an immersive viewing experience. The LTPS LCD panel with a resolution of 1080x2340 pixels would not have any type of notch. Where is the front camera then? Oppo has decided to go the ‘Vivo Nex’ way and offer a mechanical pop-up front camera. The company has decided to keep the resolution under wraps until it is officially launched in India. However, previous reports suggest the front camera would be a 16MP sensor.

The company has revealed details about the rear camera though. The rear panel will house a dual camera setup that would have a 48MP+5MP lens setup with AI capabilities. Oppo claims that its 48MP primary sensor with an aperture of f/1.79 will ‘make every low light moment worth a shot ‘. The 5MP secondary sensor would have depth sensing capabilities. The rear camera would offer features like AI Ultra-clear engine, Portrait Mode, Ultra Night Mode, etc.

Under the hood, Oppo has revealed that the smartphone would be powered by 6GB RAM and have 64GB storage and is said to offer more RAM and storage options. The website does not give any details on the processor that would be paired with the RAM.

For power users, Oppo has installed a massive 4,000 mAh battery that would support the company’s VOOC 3.0 fast charging technique. The company claims that its fast charging is almost 20 per cent faster than VOOC 1.0. The phone is expected to run on Android v9.0 on top of the company’s custom Color OS 6. For secure unlocking, the phone would not be having a face unlock feature and would only have a fingerprint scanner at the back under the camera.

The phone, as reported previously, would be offered in two colour options —Thunder Black and Aurora Green. It is said to be priced at Rs 25,999 with pre-orders going live soon after the launch event which will be livestreamed at 6.30 IST.
First Published on Mar 5, 2019 11:21 am

