Oppo A9 2020 sale begins today at 12pm on Amazon: Specifications, price and features

Oppo A9 2020 would go on sale for the first time today in India. The smartphone was launched last week in India alongside the Oppo A5 2020.

Oppo A9 2020 would go on sale starting 12 pm on Amazon. The smartphone would be available in two storage variants. Oppo A9 2020 with 4GB RAM can be bought for Rs 16,990, whereas the 8GB RAM is priced at Rs 19,990. The company is offering the Oppo A9 2020 with 128GB as standard. Both variants would be available in Marine Green and Space Purple colours.

Oppo A9 2020 launch offers include an instant 5 percent discount on HDFC Bank Credit and Debit card transactions. Jio users would get benefits worth Rs 7,050 and up to 3.1TB 4G data on Rs 299 plan. The company is offering no-cost EMIs and exchange offers on the purchase of Oppo A9 2020.

Specifications include a 6.5-inch display with a water-drop notch on top. Oppo A9 2020 has a screen-to-body ratio of 89 percent due to thin bezels on the sides. For added screen protection, the display has a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 3+.

Under the hood, there is a Snapdragon 665 SoC and Adreno 610 with 4GB and 8GB RAM. Oppo A9 2020 has 128GB storage as standard, with up to 256GB expandable memory via microSD. There is also a massive 5,000 mAh battery on the Oppo A9 2020.

Optics at the back include a quad-camera setup with a 48MP f/1.8 primary sensor. The other three sensors include an 8MP f/2.2 lens and two 2MP f/2.4 lenses. For selfies, there is a 16MP front camera with an aperture of f/2.0.