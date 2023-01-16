Oppo A78 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 90Hz Display, 5,000 mAh Battery launched in India

The device comes in Glowing Blue and Glowing Black colour options. The Oppo A78 5G is available for pre-order through Amazon India and Oppo’s Store and will go on sale from January 18

Oppo recently unveiled a new A series smartphone in India. The Oppo A78 5G made its global debut a few weeks ago and is only now getting its debut in India. The Oppo A78 5G features a MediaTek chipset, high refresh rate display, large battery, and SuperVOOC charging support.

Oppo A78 5G Price in India

The Oppo A78 5G price in India is set at Rs 18,999 for the sole 8GB/128GB configuration. The device comes in Glowing Blue and Glowing Black colour options. The Oppo A78 5G is available for pre-order through Amazon India and Oppo’s Store and will go on sale from January 18.

Oppo A78 5G Specifications

The Oppo A78 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC paired with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM. The phone also comes with 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage that is expandable via a microSD card. The handset runs Android 13 out of the box with the ColorOS 13 skin.

The Oppo A78 5G sports a 6.56-inch HD+ IPS LCD panel with 600 nits of peak brightness. The screen boasts a 90Hz refresh rate and 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage. The display’s waterdrop notch houses an 8 MP selfie camera.

On the back, the A78 5G opts for a 50 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP black and white sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. The phone packs a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 33W wired fast charging. The phone comes with face unlock and a fingerprint reader. Connectivity options include 4G, 5G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, a USB Type-C port, a headphone jack, GPS and more.