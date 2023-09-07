OpenAI to hold first developer conference in November

Registration for the event will begin in the next few weeks. (Representational Image)

OpenAI, the creators of ChatGPT, are all set to host their first developer conference on November 6th. The 'DevDay' event will invite developers from around the world.

People attending the event will have a chance to preview new technology that the company is working on, and there will be sessions with technical staff who work at OpenAI.

In a blog post announcing the event, OpenAI said that "over 2 million developers are using GPT-4, GPT-3.5, DALL·E and Whisper for a wide range of use cases—from integrating smart assistants into existing applications to building entirely new applications and services that weren't possible before".

CEO Sam Altman said the company was, "looking forward to showing" their "latest work".

The event will most likely be in-person, though parts of the conference and keynote will be livestreamed. Registration for the event will begin in the next few weeks.

Late last month, OpenAI released a version of ChatGPT for businesses that would offer more security, more privacy options and higher-priority access to OpenAI's language models.