OnePlus Nord launched with Snapdragon 765G, six cameras, 90Hz AMOLED display, starting at Rs 24,999

OnePlus has finally taken the lid off one of the most exciting launches of the year. The OnePlus Nord is a premium mid-range smartphone that rocks a powerful 5G chipset, a high refresh display, a reliable quad-camera setup, and OnePlus’ excellent software experience.

OnePlus Nord Price

The OnePlus Nord is priced starting from Rs 24,999 in India for the 6GB/64GB variant. OnePlus is also offering the smartphone in a 12GB/256GB configuration for Rs 29,999 and an 8GB/128GB model for Rs 27,999.

OnePlus Nord Launch Offers

The OnePlus Nord will be available for purchase with a No Cost EMI payment option for up to six months on all major banks. American Express cardholders will receive a Rs 2,000 discount on the OnePlus Nord. Additionally, OnePlus is also offering Jio benefits worth Rs 6,000 on the Nord.

OnePlus Nord Specs

The OnePlus Nord is powered by the Snapdragon 765G 5G chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The phone sports a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on the front and back. The OnePlus Nord runs Android 10 based on OxygenOS 10.5. The phone packs a 4115 mAh battery with a Warp Charge 30T adapter included in the box.

The OnePlus Nord opts for a quad-camera setup with a 48 MP Sony IMX586 sensor with OIS at the helm. The main camera sensor is paired with an 8 MP ultrawide camera, a 5 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro camera. On the front, the pill-shaped camera cutout houses a 32 MP Sony IMX616 primary shooter and 8 MP ultrawide snapper for selfies.

OnePlus Nord Availability

The OnePlus Nord will be available in Gray Onyx and Blue Marble colour options. While the smartphone will be available from August 4, the base 6GB/64GB model will be released in India later in September. The OnePlus Nord can be purchased from Amazon India and OnePlus.in. Buyers can also get the device from OnePlus' Experience and partner stores.

OnePlus Buds

OnePlus also launched its first TWS earbuds alongside the Nord phone. The OnePlus Buds are priced at Rs 4,990 in India. The buds are available in three colours, including Nord Blue, White, and Gray. Availability of the buds is yet to be confirmed, although the company has confirmed that they will be “coming soon”.

OnePlus claims that its TWS earbuds can offer up to 30 hours of playback in total and up to seven hours when the earbuds are fully charged. Charging the case for 10 minutes can deliver up to ten hours of playback. The OnePlus Buds feature 13.4mm dynamic drivers and support Dolby Atmos. The buds also feature touch control that will give users more control.

