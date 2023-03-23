OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G launching in India on April 4 alongside OnePlus Nord Buds 2

OnePlus is gearing up to launch new products under the Nord series in India. The new products include the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G and OnePlus Nord Buds 2. So here’s everything we know about the upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G.

First off, the OnePlus Nord Buds 2 and OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G launch date in India is set for April 4. The company has already set up a micro-site for the upcoming Nord products, giving us a detailed look at their designs.

The page reveals that the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G will arrive in a Pastel Lime colour option. Additionally, the OnePlus Nord Buds 2 come in Black and White colour options. The phone also features a triple-camera setup on the back with an LED Flash, not too dissimilar to that of the OnePlus Ace 2V.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Expected Price in India

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G price in India is expected to fall in the country's sub-20K segment. For comparison, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G featured a staring price of 19,999 at the time of its launch in the country.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Expected Specifications

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 695 SoC paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The phone is touted to feature an FHD+ LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset is expected to pack a 5,000 mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

The handset will run Android 13 out of the box with OxygenOS 13 on top. Additionally, the phone is also tipped to feature a 64 MP triple-camera setup on the back and a 16 MP selfie camera up front. As of now, official details about the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G are still scarce but we will update you as OnePlus confirms more information about the device.