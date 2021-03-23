English
OnePlus 9R Launched Alongside OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro: Check Price, Specifications

OnePlus 9R has been launched in 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB + 256GB storage options in India. Price starts at Rs 39,999.

Pranav Hegde
March 23, 2021 / 08:53 PM IST

OnePlus 9R price in India has been announced. The OnePlus 9R announced at the OnePlus 9 launch event is an improved version of the OnePlus 8T. The device comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC and a 4,500 mAh battery.

OnePlus 9R price in India

The OnePlus 9R India price starts at Rs 39,999. For the price, users get 8GB + 128GB storage. The affordable OnePlus 9 series smartphone also comes in a 12GB + 256GB storage option priced at Rs 43,999. The device has been launched in Carbon Black and Lake Blue colours.

OnePlus 9R specifications 

The OnePlus 9R features a 6.55-inch Super AMOLED display. The screen is flat and comes with a hole-punch cutout for the front camera. It also comes with support for a 120Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, the phone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. OnePlus has packed a 65W fast charger inside the box for the 4,500 mAh battery of the OnePlus 9R.

The smartphone features a quad-camera setup on the back. There is a 48MP Sony IMX586 primary camera sensor. It is paired with a 16MP f/2.4 ultrawide lens, a 5MP macro lens and a 2MP monochrome lens.

For biometrics, the phone comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner and face unlock. The OnePlus 9R runs on Android 11-based Oxygen OS 11 out of the box.
TAGS: #OnePlus #OnePlus 9 #smartphones
first published: Mar 23, 2021 08:53 pm

