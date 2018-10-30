OnePlus 6T India launch today: Where to watch livestream, specifications, offers, all you need to know

Shenzen-based device manufacturer OnePlus will launch one of the most-awaited Android smartphones of 2018, the OnePlus 6T in India on Wednesday, October 30 at an event scheduled in New Delhi at 8.30 pm IST. The company will livestream the event starting 8:30 pm on its official YouTube channel here.

Upon launch, OnePlus 6T will be the first device from the company to sport an in-screen fingerprint sensor which will replace the traditional fingerprint sensor seen in the likes of OnePlus 6. The device will also ditch the 3.5 mm audio jack and sport a dewdrop-notch display.

OnePlus 6T specifications

On the specifications and features front, very little is left for one’s guessing as the device was launched globally in New York on Monday. Although planned to launch simultaneously earlier, OnePlus preponed the global launch one day prior in order to avoid clashing with Apple’s launch event on October 30.

The device was launched in 6GB RAM/128GB storage, 8GB RAM/128GB storage and 8GB RAM/256GB storage variants in the US priced at $549, $579 and $629 respectively. The device sports a large 6.4-inch FullHD+ display (1080*2340p) with dewdrop-notch and screen aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The device measures 157.5mm x 74.8mm x 8.2mm and weighs 185 grams. Powered by an octa-core 2.8 GHz Snapdragon 845 and an Adreno 630 GPU OnePlus 6T will come with Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box with Oxygen OS loaded on top.

In camera, the smartphone features a dual-rear camera setup 16MP+20MP lens with aperture of f/1.7. The cameras feature OIS and EIS for better image quality along with large 1.22µm for superior low-light photography. The sensors can record super slow motion videos at 480 fps at HD resolution of 720p along with regular videos at 4K resolutions. The phone comes with a 16MP front camera with an aperture of f/2.0. Other features include PDAF, Studio Lighting, Nightscape, AI Scene Detection, Portrait Mode, Pro Mode, Night Mode, Panorama, Time-Lapse, HDR, HQ, Studio Lighting, RAW Image.

Apart from the in-screen fingerprint sensor, OnePlus 6T can be unlocked using Face Unlock feature. Providing juice to the device is a large 3700mAh battery with OnePlus' proprietary Fast Charging capability.

The device has been launched in Mirror Black and Midnight Black colour options in the US. However, one needs to wait and watch if the company will offer more options in its biggest market, India.

OnePlus 6T offers

Amazon.in, the exclusive online sale partner of OnePlus has already launched a dedicated page where interested users can pre-book the smartphone before the device goes on sale from November 1.

As part of sale, Amazon is offering a whole range of offers to OnePlus 6T buyers which includes a cashback of up to Rs 5,400 for Reliance Jio users, instant discount of Rs 2,000 on making purchase using ICICI credit/debit cards, and Citi Bank credit card holders Buyers purchasing the smartphone from November 1-5 will further receive Rs 1,000 cashback as Amazon Pay balance along with free of cost accidental/liquid damage protection insurance worth Rs 2,000 on opening a Kotak 811 account, along with no-cost EMI options. Further, Amazon is offering OnePlus Type-C Bullets earphones for free along with an additional Rs 500 cashback as Amazon Pay balance.

OnePlus 6T will also be available for purchase on the company’s official website oneplus.in along with retail stores which includes OnePlus-exclusive stores across major cities, Croma outlets pan-India. Users can also buy the device through Reliance Digital in tier-2 cities in India as the company recently announced the partnering to increase its retail visibility.