MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Markets League - 4 Days Live Hedge Trading Virtual Conference @ just Rs. 800/- brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

OnePlus 10 Pro launch date to be announced on January 4

There is no word on the OnePlus 10 Pro India launch date at the moment.

Moneycontrol News
December 27, 2021 / 11:52 AM IST
The leaked OnePlus 10 Pro design renders show that the rear camera module will have a square-shaped design with the left edge blending into the side frame.

The leaked OnePlus 10 Pro design renders show that the rear camera module will have a square-shaped design with the left edge blending into the side frame.

OnePlus 10 Pro launch date will be announced on January 4. The company has confirmed that the flagship OnePlus smartphone will launch in China first in January. Ahead of CES 2022, which kicks off on January 5, OnePlus will announce the launch date of OnePlus 10 series. Realme, OnePlus' sister company under the BBK Electronics group, will host the Realme GT 2 Pro launch event on January 4 as well.

We can expect the OnePlus 10 Pro launch to take place by the end of January in China. The flagship Android smartphone might go on sale in February 2022. There is no word on the OnePlus 10 Pro India launch date at the moment. However, it is expected to be announced alongside the global OnePlus 10 series launch date in March or April 2022.

Several key OnePlus 10 Pro specifications have leaked in the past. The leaked OnePlus 10 Pro design renders show that the rear camera module will have a square-shaped design with the left edge blending into the side frame. As per leaked details, the OnePlus 10 Pro camera setup will feature a 48MP primary camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and an 8MP telephoto camera with 3.3x optical zoom.

At the front, the phone will sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 2K resolution. The screen will be curved on either side and sport a hole-punch cutout at the top left corner. OnePlus will use an LTPO panel for the 10 Pro and offer 120Hz refresh rate support. For selfies, the phone will come with an improved 32MP front camera sensor.

The OnePlus 10 Pro will come with support for 80W fast charging, which will be an upgrade over the 65W fast charging tech available on the OnePlus 9 series (Review). Alongside, the phone will also support 50W wireless charging. The device is likely to pack a 4500 mAh battery, if not a 5000 mAh cell. The flagship smartphone will draw power from a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and offer up to 12GB of RAM. Lastly, the phone will run Android 12-based Oxygen OS 12/ ColorOS 12 out of the box.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #OnePlus #smartphones
first published: Dec 27, 2021 11:52 am

Must Listen

Policy Talk | What does the Capacity Building Commission mean for India's civil services?

Policy Talk | What does the Capacity Building Commission mean for India's civil services?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.