OnePlus 10 Pro launch date to be announced on January 4

OnePlus 10 Pro launch date will be announced on January 4. The company has confirmed that the flagship OnePlus smartphone will launch in China first in January. Ahead of CES 2022, which kicks off on January 5, OnePlus will announce the launch date of OnePlus 10 series. Realme, OnePlus' sister company under the BBK Electronics group, will host the Realme GT 2 Pro launch event on January 4 as well.

We can expect the OnePlus 10 Pro launch to take place by the end of January in China. The flagship Android smartphone might go on sale in February 2022. There is no word on the OnePlus 10 Pro India launch date at the moment. However, it is expected to be announced alongside the global OnePlus 10 series launch date in March or April 2022.

Several key OnePlus 10 Pro specifications have leaked in the past. The leaked OnePlus 10 Pro design renders show that the rear camera module will have a square-shaped design with the left edge blending into the side frame. As per leaked details, the OnePlus 10 Pro camera setup will feature a 48MP primary camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and an 8MP telephoto camera with 3.3x optical zoom.

At the front, the phone will sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 2K resolution. The screen will be curved on either side and sport a hole-punch cutout at the top left corner. OnePlus will use an LTPO panel for the 10 Pro and offer 120Hz refresh rate support. For selfies, the phone will come with an improved 32MP front camera sensor.