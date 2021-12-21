OnePlus 10 Pro launch officially confirmed by CEO Pete Lau

The OnePlus 10 Pro launch date remains unknown at the moment.

OnePlus 10 Pro launch has been confirmed. The company’s top chief, Pete Lau, took to Weibo to confirm the official launch timeline of the upcoming OnePlus smartphone. Lau did not reveal the OnePlus 10 Pro launch date but confirmed that the device will launch in January in China.

There have been rumours floating about the OnePlus 10 Pro launching at the CES 2022 in las Vegas on January 5. However, OnePlus’ US or global team is yet to confirm the news. Reports in the past also state that the device will first launch in China, followed by a global launch in March or April 2022. We can expect the OnePlus 10 Pro India launch event to be hosted alongside the global launch.

A lot about the device has leaked in the past. A recent report states that the OnePlus 10 Pro will come with support for 80W fast charging, which will be an upgrade over the 65W fast charging tech available on the OnePlus 9 series (Review). Alongside, the phone will also support 50W wireless charging. The device is likely to pack a 4500 mAh battery, if not a 5000 mAh cell. The flagship smartphone will draw power from a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and offer up to 12GB of RAM.

The device will also get a major redesign on the back. As per the leaked OnePlus 10 Pro design renders, the rear camera module will have a square-shaped design with the left edge blending into the side frame. As per leaked details, the OnePlus 10 Pro camera setup will feature a 48MP primary camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and an 8MP telephoto camera with 3.3x optical zoom.

At the front, the phone will sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 2K resolution. The screen will be curved on either side and sport a hole-punch cutout at the top left corner. OnePlus will use an LTPO panel for the 10 Pro and offer 120Hz refresh rate support. For selfies, the phone will come with an improved 32MP front camera sensor. Lastly, the phone will run Android 12-based Oxygen OS 12/ ColorOS 12 out of the box.