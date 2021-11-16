MARKET NEWS

OnePlus 10 Pro design renders leak following OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition launch in India

Leaked OnePlus 10 Pro design images reveal that the flagship smartphone is getting a major design overhaul.

Moneycontrol News
November 16, 2021 / 09:42 AM IST
OnePlus seems to have taken some inspiration from the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra camera module’s design.

    OnePlus 10 Pro design renders have leaked hours after the company launched the OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition in India. The upcoming OnePlus smartphone is the company’s flagship offering that is rumoured to launch in late January or early February, replacing the OnePlus 9 Pro.

    Leaked OnePlus 10 Pro design images by tipster OnLeaks reveal that the device is getting a major design overhaul. The fresh renders are said to be the final version of the upcoming OnePlus flagship. Its rear panel has a square-shaped module that houses a triple-camera setup with an LED flash. OnePlus seems to have taken some inspiration from the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (Review) camera module’s design. As per the leaked renders, the OnePlus 10 Pro camera module will blend into the device’s frame on the side. However, unlike the S21 Ultra, the camera module on the 10 Pro leaves some space above the camera module.

    While we do not have the OnePlus 10 Pro camera sensor details at the moment, it is being rumoured that the device will come with 5x optical zoom support. 

    Also read: OnePlus 9 review

    At the front, the phone will sport a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display with a hole-punch cutout at the top left corner. The device will have a QHD+ display. We can expect OnePlus to launch the device with at least a 120Hz refresh rate, if not a 144Hz panel. Other OnePlus 10 Pro specifications leaked include a 5000 mAh battery, 65W / 125W fast charging, Snapdragon 898 SoC and three colours - Black, White and Light Blue. 

Tags: #OnePlus #smartphones
first published: Nov 16, 2021 09:42 am

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.