OnePlus 10 Pro design renders leak following OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition launch in India

OnePlus 10 Pro design renders have leaked hours after the company launched the OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition in India. The upcoming OnePlus smartphone is the company’s flagship offering that is rumoured to launch in late January or early February, replacing the OnePlus 9 Pro.

Leaked OnePlus 10 Pro design images by tipster OnLeaks reveal that the device is getting a major design overhaul. The fresh renders are said to be the final version of the upcoming OnePlus flagship. Its rear panel has a square-shaped module that houses a triple-camera setup with an LED flash. OnePlus seems to have taken some inspiration from the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (Review) camera module’s design. As per the leaked renders, the OnePlus 10 Pro camera module will blend into the device’s frame on the side. However, unlike the S21 Ultra, the camera module on the 10 Pro leaves some space above the camera module.

While we do not have the OnePlus 10 Pro camera sensor details at the moment, it is being rumoured that the device will come with 5x optical zoom support.

Also read: OnePlus 9 review

At the front, the phone will sport a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display with a hole-punch cutout at the top left corner. The device will have a QHD+ display. We can expect OnePlus to launch the device with at least a 120Hz refresh rate, if not a 144Hz panel. Other OnePlus 10 Pro specifications leaked include a 5000 mAh battery, 65W / 125W fast charging, Snapdragon 898 SoC and three colours - Black, White and Light Blue.

Also read: OnePlus 9 Pro review