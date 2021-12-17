OnePlus 10 Pro specifications leaked a day after OnePlus Nord 2 CE design renders surface

The OnePlus 10 Pro launch date remains unknown at the moment. It is expected to launch in January or February 2022 in China, followed by a global launch event sometime in March or April 2022.

OnePlus 10 Pro specifications have surfaced on the web yet again. The flagship smartphone from OnePlus is expected to launch in January in China alongside the standard OnePlus 10. OnePlus has not yet confirmed the OnePlus 10 launch date yet. While we wait for that, the key OnePlus 10 Pro specifications have leaked online.

OnePlus 10 Pro specifications

As per the latest set of details shared by tipster Digital Chat Station, OnePlus 10 Pro will come with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 2K resolution. The screen will be curved on either side and sport a hole-punch cutout at the top left corner. OnePlus will use an LTPO panel for the 10 Pro and offer 120Hz refresh rate support.

For selfies, the phone will come with an improved 32MP front camera sensor. The device will have a triple-camera setup on the back. It will have a 48MP primary camera sensor, a 50MP ultrawide camera and an 8MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. Leaked OnePlus 10 Pro design renders reveal that the camera module will get a significant change and borrow design cues from the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (Review).

A major improvement will be in the charging department. According to the tipster, the OnePlus 10 Pro will have support for 80W wired fast charging. Alongside, the phone will also support 50W wireless charging. There is no mention of the battery capacity but we can expect the phone to pack a 5000 mAh battery, if not the standard 4500 mAh cell found on the OnePlus 9 (Review) and OnePlus 9 Pro (Review). The OnePlus 10 Pro will also come with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Lastly, the phone will run Android 12-based Oxygen OS 12/ ColorOS 12 out of the box.

