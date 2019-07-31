App
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2019 02:22 PM IST

Nubia Z20 flagship with a flexible OLED display to launch on August 8

The Nubia Z20 will also get a 20x hybrid zoom.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
(Image: Sina Weibo)
(Image: Sina Weibo)

ZTE is all set to release its flagship Nubia Z20 on August 8 at an event in China. Details about the latest Nubia flagship smartphone have already been revealed.

ZTE president Ni Fei talked about some of the new features coming to the Nubia Z20 Global Mobile Internet Conference summit.

The features he talked about were predominantly related to the phone's display and camera. In a Weibo post, Fei mentioned, “At the Global Mobile Internet Conference, the flagship mobile phone Z20, which is about to be launched, is using flexible screen and 8K video recording. At the same time, it will announce that there will be a new VR+ game solution for the user experience in the upcoming ChinaJoy!”

The Nubia Z20 will be the second smartphone in Nubia’s lineup to offer 8K video recording. 8K video recording first seen on the Nubia Red Magic 3 was limited to 15 fps. The 8K video recording on the Red Magic 3 does require some work, and it will be interesting to see how Nubia address the issues on the upcoming Z20.

Secondly, the Nubia Z20 will also get a flexible OLED display; not to be confused with a foldable OLED screen. Flexible panels have slight curvature and not just the glass on the top. This not only trims down the bezels and increases the screen-to-body ratio for a more immersive viewing experience.

You can also expect a triple or quad-camera setup on the Nubia Z20. Most flagship smartphones feature a primary, ultra-wide, and telephoto. And, while primary and ultra-wide are often default additions, Nubia has also teased 20x hybrid zoom, which indicates that the phone will have a telephoto lens as well.

In addition to launching a new smartphone, ZTE will also unveil a new VR handset on August 8.
