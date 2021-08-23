Nubia Red Magic 6S Pro with Snapdragon 888+ SoC, 165Hz OLED Display launching on September 6

Nubia is gearing up to launch a new Red Magic phone in China on September 6. ZTE recently confirmed that the Red Magic 6S Pro will be the next gaming smartphone under the Nubia brand. In an official teaser image, Nubia teased quite a few specifications about the Red Magic 6S Pro.

The teaser image confirms that the Nubia Red Magic 6S Pro will be powered by the Snapdragon 888+ SoC. The Red Magic 6S Pro will also sport a display with a 165Hz refresh rate. While the technology isn’t mentioned, it will likely be an FHD+ OLED panel, similar to what we saw on the Red Magic 6 Pro.

The Red Magic 6S Pro will also get 120W fast-charging support. As of now, there is no information on the size of the battery or whether it will have wireless charging support. Additionally, there is no information if a standard Nubia Red Magic 6S will be made available. For now, we believe that the Red Magic 6S Pro will likely be a faster version of the Red Magic 6 Pro.

Nubia Red Magic 6 Pro Specs

The Nubia Red Magic 6 Pro currently offers up to 18GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage, so we expect the 6S Pro to feature the same RAM and storage options. The Red Magic 6 Pro was equipped with a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2 MP macro camera. It packed a 4,050 mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support. The device ran on Android 11 OS with Red Magic UI 4.0 on top.