Nubia Red Magic 6S Pro launched with Snapdragon 888+, 720Hz Touch Sampling Rate, 165Hz AMOLED Display

ZTE sub-brand Nubia has officially taken the lid off the Red Magic 6S Pro. Nubia’s latest gaming handset comes with a faster chipset, improved cooling, and a high touch sampling rate.

Nubia Red Magic 6S Pro Price

The Nubia Red Magic 6S Pro is priced at CNY 3,999 (Roughly Rs 45,250) for the base 8GB/128GB model and going all the way up to CNY 6,399 (Roughly Rs 72,400) for the top-end 18GB/512GB variant. The Red Magic 6S Pro will arrive in global markets soon in a 12GB/128GB and 16GB/256GB configuration.

Nubia Red Magic 6S Pro Specs

The Nubia Red Magic 6S Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 888+ SoC paired with up to 18GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Additionally, the Cortex-X1 prime core on the device is clocked at up to 2.995 GHz. The new Red Magic 6S Pro also uses the improved ICE 7.0 cooling system for better performance.

The Red Magic 6S Pro sports a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with 700 nits of peak brightness and 100 percent DCI-P3 coverage. The phone comes with a 165Hz refresh rate and a multi-finger touch sampling rate of 720 Hz. You also get two shoulder triggers with a 450 Hz touch sampling rate and a 2.2ms response time. The phone also has triggers on to the back.

For optics, the Red Magic 6S Pro gets a triple-camera setup with a 64 MP sensor at the helm. The other two camera sensors include an 8 MP ultrawide shooter and a depth sensor. On the front, the device opts for an 8 MP selfie camera. The phone runs Android 11 based on RedMagic OS 4.0.

The device also packs a 5,050 mAh battery with 66W charging support, although it will ship with a 30W adapter. In China, the Red Magic 6S Pro will pack a 4,500 mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. Additionally, a Charge Separation mode will allow you to plug in power without charging the battery to reduce heat.

Connectivity options on the device include a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, 4G, 5G, and more. The phone also comes with an in-display fingerprint reader, which can detect heart rate. The Nubia Red Magic 6S Pro is currently available in an Eclipse Black and Transparent finish.