Nubia Red Magic 5S with Snapdragon 865 Plus SoC, 144Hz display launching on July 28

Asus and Lenovo are not the only two OEMs preparing to unveil gaming phone for 2020. Nubia has also been teasing details of an upcoming gaming smartphone. The Nubia Red Magic 5S will be announced on July 28 in China.

Nubia has also taken the lid off a couple of details about its upcoming gaming phone. The specs have been confirmed by Ni Fei, President on ZTE Mobile Devices. So, let’s take a look at some of the specs of the Nubia Red Magic 5S.

The Nubia Red Magic 5S will be powered the Snapdragon 865 Plus SoC. Nubia is upping the performance ante by combining the chipset with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. The Red Magic 5S will sport an FHD+ AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. Nubia has confirmed that the two shoulder buttons on the phone will offer a touch sampling rate of 320Hz.

The phone will also feature an advanced silver-plated cooling system. Nubia claims that the new cooling system utilises a copper foil for heat dissipation combined with a built-in 15,000 rpm high-performance centrifugal fan. Nubia is using air ducts, large cooling tubes, and high-performance thermal gel to keep the phone cool under pressure.

Nubia is also expected to launch a Wind Cooling Magic Box of accessories for the Red Magic 5S. Nubia’s upcoming gaming phone is also expected to offer up to 16GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. According to a Weibo post, the event will be called “Red Magic 5S Game Phone and Intelligent Ecological New Product Launch Conference.”