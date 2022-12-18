English
    Nothing may release next wireless earbuds under a new brand

    The sub-brand, likely be called Particles by XO, has filed for trademarks in the United States

    Moneycontrol News
    December 18, 2022 / 01:26 PM IST
    (Image Courtesy: 91Mobiles)

    Lon-based hardware maker Nothing is looking to introduce a sub-brand to launch its next set of wireless earbuds, a tipster has claimed.

    Kuba Wojciechowski told 91Mobiles that "Particles by XO" would launch a pair of wireless earbuds but only in the United States.

    The tipster spotted the brand name in a firmware update, under which the brand was listed as owned by Nothing. It also appears that the startup from OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei has filed for trademarks in the US.

    Nothing has, so far, not said anything about plans for a sub-brand but the design of the new wireless earbuds, which look a lot like peanuts, has been leaked as well.

    Wojciechowski told 91Mobiles that the earbuds would have LHDC codec support and active noise cancellation. The codename for the new device is B154, similar to B155 used by Nothing for its upcoming earbuds the Ear 2.

    Devices with unconventional shapes aren't new for the company either and the peanut-look would fit just fine within Nothing's portfolio. As for why a company with only three products to its name, is launching a sub-brand, your guess is as good as ours.
