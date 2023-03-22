Nothing Ear (2) to be launched today: How to watch the livestream, what to expect and more

Promotional Image for Nothing Ear (2) TWS earbuds that shows a beetle pushing an earphone case (Image: Nothing)

Nothing is gearing up for its first product launch of 2023 on March 22. The Nothing Ear (2) true wireless earbuds are the third earphones by the company, following the Nothing Ear (1) and Nothing Ear (Stick).

The Nothing Ear (2) launch in India and global markets is taking place later today at 08:30 pm (IST). The Nothing Ear (2) event will be live streamed on the company’s official YouTube channel. We’ve embedded the live stream down below, so you can catch all the action live.

Nothing Ear (2) - Expected Price in India

The Nothing Ear (2) price in India will fall anywhere between Rs 8,000 and Rs 10,000. The earbuds are expected to feature several upgrades over the Ear (1) and will succeed them as the company’s flagship true wireless earbuds.

Nothing Ear (2) Features

While Nothing Ear (2) is expected to feature the same design as the Ear (1), although the latter will be more compact. The earbuds are expected to retain their battery life and driver size, despite the smaller form factor. Additionally, the Nothing Ear (2) TWS earbuds will also feature improved active noise cancellation (ANC) and a transparency mode.

Nothing has also confirmed LHDC Audio 5.0 support on the Ear (2), which will enable enhanced audio quality streaming through Bluetooth. Nothing’s upcoming earbuds will also be to play Hi-Res certified audio. Moreover, the Nothing Ear (2) will feature an IP54 rating for protection against dust and splashes of water.

