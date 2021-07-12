MARKET NEWS

Nothing Ear 1 price in India confirmed ahead of July 27 global launch

Nothing has also confirmed that Ear 1 will come with support for active noise cancellation (ANC).

Moneycontrol News
July 12, 2021 / 12:53 PM IST

Nothing Ear 1 price in India has been confirmed. The company’s India VP and General Manager Manu Sharma has confirmed the Nothing Ear 1 India price ahead of the July 27 launch event. Nothing has already confirmed some of the key Nothing Ear 1 features ahead of the launch.

Nothing Ear 1 price in India

Nothing India has confirmed that the price of its first TWS will be Rs 5,999. It had previously confirmed that the device will launch globally for £99 (roughly Rs 10,200). The price of Ear 1 in the US is slightly lower at $99 (roughly Rs 7,300). If you compare the global pricing, the India pricing of the upcoming TWS is much lesser than the US and UK markets.

Sharma also confirmed that Nothing will launch more products in the future to create an ecosystem of connected devices.

Nothing has also confirmed that Ear 1 will come with support for active noise cancellation (ANC). The truly-wireless earbuds (TWS) will feature three high-definition mics to cancel out ambient noise. Nothing stated that users can expect a premium experience, alongside leading specs with the Ear 1. 

The Ear 1 launch in India is confirmed alongside the global debut on July 27. The company has partnered with Flipkart to deliver Ear 1 to its customers. The e-commerce giant will offer no-cost EMI options and free delivery across India. 

The earbuds carrying a transparent design are designed in collaboration with the popular Swedish audio house Teenage Engineering. The Swedes are known for their design prowess and the earbuds will likely be head-turners.
Tags: #Nothing
first published: Jul 12, 2021 12:53 pm

