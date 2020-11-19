NordPass lists worst passwords of 2020, ‘qwerty’, ‘Iloveyou’, ‘123456’ among a few

The latest report released by password management service NordPass has revealed that “qwerty”, “iloveyou”, and “12345” are among some of the worst passwords of 2020. These passwords are the easiest to guess, which make them easy targets for hackers, and thus, the most unsafe.

Among these, the password “123456” is the most guessable, and it had also topped the list of worst passwords in 2015. As per the NordPass report, the password “123456” has been breached over 23 million times and can be cracked within a second. The second most vulnerable password is “123456789”, followed by “picture1”, and “password”, respectively.

The top twenty most commonly used passwords of 2020 are: 123456, 123456789, picture1, password, 12345678, 111111, 123123, 12345, 1234567890, senha, 1234567, qwerty, abc123, Million2, 000000, 1234, iloveyou, aaron431, password1, and qqww1122, respectively. Most of these can be cracked within less than a second by hackers, NordPass stated.

Among the list of names used as passwords, “aaron431” topped the list with 90,000 sharing it; last year it was Ashley. “Chocolate” was the most common password under the food category with more than 21,000 users. Interestingly, 37,000 people were found to be using the password “pokemon”.

Notably, these are the same set of passwords that companies like NordPass continue to warn about to help users protect their data, but as is apparent, people refuse to change their lazy password setting habits.