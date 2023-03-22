Nokia C12 Pro affordable smartphone launched in India with Android 12, octa-core processor. Details here

Finnish gadget maker Nokia has recently launched Nokia C12 Pro, a new ultra-affordable smartphone in India. The phone comes little over a week after the company launched the Nokia C12 in India.

The Nokia C12 Pro is a sub-7K smartphone with an octa-core processor and streamlined software.

Price in India

The Nokia C12 Pro price in India is set at Rs 6,999 for the base 2GB/64GB model. Additionally, the phone is also offered in a 3GB/64GB variant that will set you back Rs 7,499. The gadget comes in light mint, charcoal, and dark cyan colour options. It can be purchased directly from Nokia India and through other online and offline retain channels.

Specifications

The Nokia C12 Pro is powered by an unnamed octa-core processor, presumably a UniSoC chip, paired with up to 3GB of RAM. The phone will also come with 64GB of storage, up to 2GB of which can be used as virtual RAM. Moreover, the storage is also expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card slot.

Nokia has also introduced a “performance optimiser” to clean unused background apps. The phone packs a removable 4,000 mAh battery with charging over a micro-USB port, and runs on Android 12 (Go Edition) with the company promising two years of regular security patches.

The Nokia C12 Pro sports a 6.3-inch HD+ LCD panel with a standard 60Hz refresh rate. For optics, Nokia’s affordable handset gets an 8 MP rear camera with an LED flash and a 5 MP front camera for selfies and video calls. The phone has a textured back as well as a plastic body and frame.