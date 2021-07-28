New WhatsApp update lets Archived Chats remain hidden even after a new message

WhatsApp is updating Archived Chats with a new setting



Archive on WhatsApp lets you organize your private messages and prioritize important conversations. Your Archived chats will now remain archived and muted but you can always change them back! pic.twitter.com/QbAY6iu81p

— WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) July 27, 2021

WhatsApp is updating Archived Chats with a new setting that allows them to stay hidden even after the thread receives a new message. Previously, Archived Chats only remained tucked away till a new message was added to the conversation. Then the app would them display them in the main chat list, unmuting the archived chat and placing it back on the main chat list.

While this was a nice feature to have, especially for those chats you may have archived and forgotten about, not every archived chat needed to be brought back into prominence. They were hidden away for a reason after all.

With the new setting, the chat will remain hidden and muted even when a new message is added to the conversation. In an official statement, WhatsApp said, "We know that not everything always needs to be front and centre for you. We want to make sure that WhatsApp remains a private and secure place where you can speak to the people who are most important to you and where you’re in control of your messages."