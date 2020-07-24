New WhatsApp feature will soon let you use the messaging app on multiple devices at the same time

Latest WhatsApp beta update for Android has revealed a new feature called Linked Devices. The feature will essentially let users run their WhatsApp account on multiple devices at a time.

WhatsApp has been spotted several times to be working on the multi-device support feature. The latest WhatsApp beta Android update 2.20.196.8 gives a glimpse of how the much-rumoured will look like. The WhatsApp multi-device feature is likely to be called Linked Devices, as per screenshots found in the beta version by WABetaInfo.

The feature can be accessed by tapping on the three dots on the upper right corner of the app’s main screen. Once enabled, WhatsApp will let you use your account on multiple devices at a time without having to log out. The report suggests that users can log in to four devices at a time.

Users can simultaneously have conversations from either of their devices and the data is likely to get synced across too.

The feature is currently under beta on Android and is likely to be rolled out soon to the public.

The same update also gives more information on the ‘Advanced Search Mode.’ When users will tap on the search bar, WhatsApp will let them choose different categories of data like photos, videos, GIFs, links, documents, etc. The feature was first spotted in April in the Android beta update 2.20.117.

The feature is still under development and it is unknown when it will be rolled out to the public.