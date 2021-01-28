New Vivaldi update adds a second bar to organise those countless tabs

Tabs, we all use them, and we hate it when they get too small to read or you have too many of them open at the same time. While browsers like Chrome can group tabs together in a neat little stack with colour codes, the problem is you must expand them again to see what is in a group, in case you forget which tabs you grouped together or sent one tab into the wrong group.

Vivaldi has a rather simple solution to the problem, something no one has thought up in all these years of browser design. Add a second bar, below the main bar. Shocking! I know, with the latest update Vivaldi simply adds a new bar right below the main one that allows you to continue your tab stacking escapades with the bonus of everything being visible at a glance.

This is conjunction with other tab specific features the browser already has like Compact Tab Stacking that reduces the amount of space an open tab takes on the main bar, so you can still see what you have open in the main tab bar without it looking like a string of squished squares. There are also options for Tab Tiling, Vertical Tabs, Auto Stacking and many more that truly do make it a lot easier to manage your browser real estate.

Two Level Tab Stacks as Vivaldi calls them can also be locked, which will allow you to quickly create even more new stacks by clicking on any single one.

Of course, all these features mean that Vivaldi has the unfortunate reputation of being looked at as a power browser or a tinkerer’s browser but that hasn’t stopped the company from pushing out updates regularly.

Founded in 2016 by Tatsuki Tomita and Jon von Tetzchner, who was the co-founder of Opera Software, the company which created the Opera web browser, Vivaldi has been doing something interesting with the web browser since it launched. It is actually innovating.