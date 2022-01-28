Netflix's HDR will now work on three more Google Pixel phones

Representative image.

Netflix has updated its list of supported Android devices for HDR streams, adding three new Google phones to the list.

Previously the streaming giant supported HDR on Google Pixel 3, 3XL, Pixel 4, 4XL, 4a, 4a 5G and Pixel 5 but Pixel 5a was curiously absent from the list. Along with the Pixel 5a, Netflix is also adding the recently released Pixel 6 and 6 Pro.

Netflix supports HDR streaming on a limited set of Android devices, testing and adding new phones to the list over a period of time. You can view the updated list here.

To stream content in HDR, you need the version 5.0 or higher of the Netflix app for Android, and a compatible device from the list.

You also need to subscribe to a plan that supports streaming in Ultra HD, which would cost you Rs 649 per month and let you stream in 4K and HDR. Netflix recommends an internet connection with a speed of 25 megabits per second or higher.

Netflix supports the Dolby Vision and HDR10 formats for HDR, and besides Android, also offers support for iPhone models 4 and higher, iPad (first generation) or higher and iPod Touch 3rd generation or higher.

As for TVs, you need to make sure you have a Smart TV with support for Dolby Vision or HDR10 with your streaming device connected to a HDMI 1 port that supports HDCP 2.2 or later.