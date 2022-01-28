MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • SBI

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    SBI
    Register Now!“Unlock Credit” with CredAvenue.Pre-Budget discussion on “Solving the enterprise lending and borrowing puzzle in Budget 2022” 29th January at 3pm
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

    Kapil Sharma's OTT debut to 'Ice Age', what's on Netflix, Hotstar for weekend binge

    Kapil Sharma, the hugely popular comic who made households burst out into laughter with his television show, makes his OTT debut on Netflix today with his highly anticipated Netflix special "Kapil Sharma: I am not done yet".

    Moneycontrol News
    January 28, 2022 / 01:29 PM IST
    “Kapil Sharma: I Am Not Done Yet” is streaming on Netflix today, (Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @KapilSharmaK9)

    “Kapil Sharma: I Am Not Done Yet” is streaming on Netflix today, (Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @KapilSharmaK9)


    OTT platforms have been a blessing for everyone as the pandemic forced theatres to shut sporadically across the country. With Netflix, Disney+Hotstar and other OTT platforms taking the world by storm, new content – which does not have to be just movies – keep hitting our apps every day.

    For this weekend’s binge, Netflix and other OTT platforms have a slew of content lined up for voracious consumption.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Kapil Sharma #Kapil Sharma I am not done yet #Netflix #Netflix releases today
    first published: Jan 28, 2022 01:18 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.