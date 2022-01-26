Tata Sky becomes Tata Play to offer OTT services, adds Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar

(Representational image)

Tata Sky the direct-to-home (DTH) company has rebranded itself as Tata Play as it plans to expand its television-cum-OTT (over-the-top) offerings in combined packages.

The DTH company which was previously known as Tata Sky Limited will now be known as Tata Play Limited. The platform has added Netflix to 13 OTT services, including Amazon Prime Video and Disney+Hotstar, as part of its so-called Binge packs.

Tata Sky, which claims over 19 million energetic subscribers, feels its enterprise pursuits have grown past simply DTH service and now embody fiber-to-home broadband and Binge, which provides 14 OTT providers, reports Economic Times.

“While we originally started as a DTH company, we have now fully transformed into a content distribution company,” Harit Nagpal, MD and CEO, Tata Play, told the publication. “As the needs of a small base of customers were changing, and they were consuming content on OTT platforms, we wanted to create a platform and provide them with a unified experience. So, we launched Binge. We also offer a niche broadband business.”

Starting at Rs 399 per month, the new combo packs will be effective January 27 and promoted across India in a campaign featuring actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan in national markets, and R Madhavan and Priyamani in South, reported Mint.

Its prices will vary according to the number of screens, DTH connections and packs subscribed to. In addition, Tata Play has decided to waive service visit charges of Rs 175. DTH customers who have not recharged their packs can also get reconnections for free.