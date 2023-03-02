MWC 2023 | Honor Magic Vs launched with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, tested for 400,000 folds

The Honor Magic Vs has a 7.9-inch OLED screen when unfolded with a 2272 x 1984-pixel resolution.

The Honor Magic Vs was another of the foldable smartphones to make its way to MWC 2023. The Magic Vs followed the launch of the Honor Magic 5 series at the event. The Honor Magic Vs was unveiled in China as the first horizontally foldable smartphone with an inward vertical hinge.

Honor Magic Vs Price

The Honor Magic Vs price is set at €1,599 (roughly Rs 1,40,300) for the sole 12GB/512GB model. Honor’s latest foldable smartphone is offered in Black and Cyan colour options. As of now, there’s no word about the Honor Magic Vs’ availability in India, although we believe the device is unlikely to make its way to the country.

Honor Magic Vs Specifications

The Honor Magic Vs is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512 GB of storage. However, the Ultimate (Prestige) Edition comes with 16 GB of RAM. The Prestige Edition Magic Vs will also work with Honor’s new stylus titled the “Magic Pen”. The phone runs on the recently announced MagicOS 7.1 based on Android 12.

The Honor Magic Vs has a 7.9-inch OLED screen when unfolded with a 2272 x 1984-pixel resolution. The panel boasts a 90Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 800 nits. You also get a 6.45-inch OLED cover screen with a 2560 x 1080-pixel resolution. The outer display features a 120Hz refresh rate and supports HDR10+. The external display boasts a tall 21.3:9 aspect ratio, while the main inner screen features a wide 10.3:9 aspect ratio.

The Honor Magic Vs packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 66W fast charging support. Honor says the new hinge design on the Magic Vs is "carefully crafted with a single-piece processing technology", ensuring a crease-free experience. Honor has also tested the hinge and claims it can withstand 400,000 folds, which is significantly higher than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (Review).

For optics, the Honor Magic Vs gets a triple-camera setup on the back with a 50 MP Sony IMX800 primary sensor. The main camera is paired with a 50 MP ultrawide shooter that doubles as a macro lens and an 8 MP telephoto unit with 3x optical zoom. The cover display has a 16 MP selfie camera, although there’s no mention of the specifications of the front camera on the inner display.