    MWC 2022: Oppo 150W SuperVOOC charging tech to debut with OnePlus smartphones in Q2; 240W charging tech showcased

    Oppo also teased its 240W SuperVOOC charging technology at MWC 2022, which is claimed to charge a 4500 mAh battery from zero to 100 percent in nine minutes.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 28, 2022 / 07:50 PM IST

    At MWC 2022, Oppo has unveiled its new fast-charging solution that could make its way to smartphones commercially later this year. The company has announced its 150W SuperVOOC Flash Charge tech along with a whopping fast 240W fast charging solution.

    Oppo unveiled its 150W SuperVOOC fast charging tech at the MWC 2022 event hours after Realme confirmed that the Realme GT Neo 3 will also support 150W fast charging tech. Realme claimed that the device will charge from zero to 50 per cent in about five minutes. The company did not reveal the battery capacity though.

    In Oppo’s case, the company claims that the 150W SuperVOOC charging tech will charge a 4500 mAh battery from zero to 50 percent in five minutes. Therefore, it is safe to assume that the GT Neo 3 will also pack a 4500 mAh battery. Despite the high-speed charging tech, Oppo claims that the battery will perform at 80 percent of its original capacity even after 1,600 charge cycles, which is double compared to the current industry standard.

    Oppo said that the 150W charging tech will debut in select OnePlus smartphones starting Q2 of 2022. The company also teased its 240W SuperVOOC charging technology, which is claimed to charge a 4500 mAh battery from zero to 100 percent in nine minutes.

    Alongside the fast charging tech, Oppo also announced the 5G CPE T2, which converts 5G signals into WiFi or LAN network. This would allow multiple devices to get 5G network services locally. It features a Snapdragon X62 5G modem-RF system and OPPO’s O-Reserve 2.0 smart antenna technology. One can simply get access to 5G networks by simply inserting a 5G SIM card. Oppo plans to make the device available in select regions starting 2H 2022.
    Tags: #India #MWC 2022 #OnePlus #Oppo #Realme #smartphones
    first published: Feb 28, 2022 07:50 pm

