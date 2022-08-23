English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Webinar alert | Opening Bell Masterclass by Shubham Agarwal at just 499 INR for PRO !
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Elon Musk gets a potential boost with Twitter whistle-blower’s claims

    Peiter Zatko, Twitter’s former head of security, alerted US authorities to “egregious deficiencies” in the social media company’s defenses against hackers, according to his complaint

    Bloomberg
    August 23, 2022 / 10:15 PM IST
    Elon Musk

    Elon Musk

    A whistle-blower complaint alleging Twitter Inc. ignored a rash of spam and bot accounts will help Elon Musk in his effort to walk away from a $44 billion buyout of the company, legal experts say.

    Peiter Zatko, Twitter’s former head of security, alerted US authorities to “egregious deficiencies” in the social media company’s defenses against hackers, according to his complaint. Zatko, who was fired from Twitter earlier this year, said he had raised concerns at the company in early 2021 and was told by the head of site integrity that Twitter didn’t know how many bots were on the platform.

    “We have already issued a subpoena for Mr. Zatko, and we found his exit and that of other key employees curious in light of what we have been finding,” Alex Spiro, a lawyer for Musk, said in a statement.

    Twitter sued Musk in July to make him complete his proposed acquisition. Since then, dozens of people, banks, funds and other firms have been subpoenaed in the Delaware lawsuit, with a trial scheduled to begin in October. At the center of Musk’s defense are the company’s disclosures about the quality of its customer base as it is affected by spam and automated accounts.

    Zatko claims Twitter executives failed to disclose the true extent of such accounts on the platform. His complaint was reported earlier by the Washington Post and CNN.

    Close

    Related stories

    If Zatko’s assertions are true, “that’s just the kind of smoking gun Musk had to be pinning his hopes on,” said Larry Hamermesh, a University of Pennsylvania law professor who specializes in merger-and-acquisition disputes.

    Twitter said Zatko was fired for cause.

    “Mr. Zatko was fired from his senior executive role at Twitter in January 2022 for ineffective leadership and poor performance,” the company said in a statement. “What we’ve seen so far is a false narrative about Twitter and our privacy and data security practices that is riddled with inconsistencies and inaccuracies and lacks important context.”

    Twitter said Zatko’s allegations and “opportunistic timing” seemed “designed to capture attention and inflict harm on Twitter, its customers and its shareholders.” It added that “security and privacy have long been company-wide priorities at Twitter and will continue to be.”
    Invite your friends and family to sign up for MC Tech 3, our daily newsletter that breaks down the biggest tech and startup stories of the day

    Bloomberg
    Tags: #Bots #dispute #Elon Musk #Twitter
    first published: Aug 23, 2022 10:14 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.